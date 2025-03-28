Orioles at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, and betting trends for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the Orioles (1-0) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (0-1) in Game 2 of their season-opening series.

Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Kevin Gausman for Toronto

Baltimore won the opener yesterday, 12-2. Tyler O’Neill smacked a home run on Opening Day for the sixth consecutive season and Adley Rutschman went deep twice to lead the onslaught for the O’s.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Blue Jays

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, Ontario

Network/Streaming: SportsNet Now, MASN

Odds for the Orioles at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+110), Blue Jays (-129)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for March 28, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Kevin Gausman

Orioles: Charlie Morton

2024 - 30GP, 165.1 IP, 8-10, 4.19 ERA, 167 Ks Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman

2024 - 31GP, 181 IP, 14-11, 3.83 ERA, 162 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Blue Jays

Dating back to last season, the Orioles have won 3 straight on the road, while the Blue Jays have lost 3 home games in a row

The Under has cashed in the Blue Jays’ last 5 games with Kevin Gausman as the starting pitcher

With Kevin Gausman starting, however, the Blue Jays have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 AL East games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Blue Jays

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

