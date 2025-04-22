Orioles at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 22

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Orioles (9-12) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (9-13).

Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Mitchell Parker for Washington.

These teams were each off on Monday. The Nationals took two of three over the weekend from the Rockies. Baltimore lost two of three against Cincinnati.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Nationals

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MASN2, MASN

Odds for the Orioles at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-133), Nationals (+113)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Nationals

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Mitchell Parker

Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-2, 6.41 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 vs. Cleveland - 5.1IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 2Ks Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-1, 1.85 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 at Pittsburgh - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Nationals

The Orioles are 14-5-2 to the OVER this season including the last 3 games and 7 of the last 8 (7-0-1)

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .228 (13-57) in April

is hitting .228 (13-57) in April The Nationals have covered the Run Line in 6 of their last 7 home games

The Nationals are 10-12 on the Run Line for the season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

