Padres at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6 and the Padres (35-26) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (34-29). Randy Vásquez is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Chad Patrick for Milwaukee.

San Diego had its three-game winning streak snapped with two consecutive losses by two combined runs to lose the series against San Francisco, while the Brewers boast a 9-1 record over the last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Brewers

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SDPA, FDSNWI

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Padres (+124), Brewers (-147)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Randy Vásquez vs. Chad Patrick

Padres: Randy Vásquez, (3-4, 3.99 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Brewers: Chad Patrick, (3-4, 2.97 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Brewers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Brewers

The Brewers have won 6 of their last 7 games at home

With a rest advantage over their opponents the Under has cashed in the Brewers’ last 3 games

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.22 units

San Diego is 5-1 on the ML in the past six starts for Randy Vasquez

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: