Padres at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

Its Friday, July 18 and the Padres (52-44) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (38-58).

Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Michael Soroka for Washington.

The Padres sit in second place and 5.5 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West. They won six of their last ten prior to the All-Star Break. Mired again this season in last place in the National League East, Washington overhauled their front office and coaching staff prior to the Break. Pitching has been the primary issue as the Nats have allowed 519 runs. Only the Rockies (589) and the Athletics (551) have allowed more.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Nationals

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: SDPA, MASN

Odds for the Padres at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Padres (-157), Nationals (+132)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Nationals

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Michael Soroka

Padres: Dylan Cease (3-9, 4.88 ERA)

Last outing: July 9 vs. Arizona - 6IP, 6ER, 5H, 3BB, 8Ks Nationals: Michael Soroka (3-7, 5.35 ERA)

Last outing: July 10 at St. Louis - 4IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Nationals

The Padres have won 7 of their last 9 games at Washington

The Over is 5-0 in the Nationals’ last 5 home games

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.93 units

Fernando Tatis Jr. is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (9-21)

is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (9-21) Manny Machado was 3-10 (.300) in the Padres’ 3-game series against the Phillies just prior to the Break

was 3-10 (.300) in the Padres’ 3-game series against the Phillies just prior to the Break James Wood is 10-41 (.244) with 2 HRs and 5 RBIs in July

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

