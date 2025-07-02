Padres at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Padres (45-39) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (50-35). Nick Pivetta is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Mick Abel for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia took the series opener 4-0 in Bryce Harper’s return and the strong pitching of Zack Wheeler. Harper recorded a walk and two outs in three at-bats, while Wheeler recorded 10 strikeouts to zero walks over 8.0 shutout innings of work.

The Phillies have won three out of the last four after dropping three consecutive games. San Diego is the opposite having lost three of the past four outings to follow up a 4-1 stretch.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Phillies

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Padres (-108), Phillies (-111)

Spread: Phillies 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Phillies

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Nick Pivetta vs. Mick Abel

Padres: Nick Pivetta, (8-2, 3.36 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Phillies: Mick Abel, (2-1, 3.47 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Phillies

The Padres are 10-6 when Nick Pivetta starts

starts The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

Each of the Padres’ last 3 road games with the Phillies have stayed under the Total

The Phillies are up 3.92 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Citizens Bank Park

