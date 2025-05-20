Phillies at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

It’s Tuesday, May 20 and the Phillies (29-18) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (8-39). Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The Phillies took Game 1 of the series versus the Rockies after Colorado blew a 3-1 and 3-2 lead in the top of the 7th and 8th innings before Philadelphia scored some insurance homers in the ninth and shut the Rockies out the remaining three frames.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 8:40 PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, COLR

Odds for the Phillies at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-276), Rockies (+224)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Antonio Senzatela

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (4-0, 2.00 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rockies: Antonio Senzatela, (1-7, 6.39 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks there is value in backing Kyle Schwarber (+250) and Bryce Harper (+390) to hit homers during this series:

“Kyle Schwarber smacked one yesterday in the top of the ninth inning to cash the +250 and I’d sprinkle him again, as well as Bryce Harper (+390). Harper has gone without a homer in eight straight games and has two in the entire month. Antonio Senzatela and Carson Palmquist are pitching today and tomorrow, which are excellent matchups for Harper. Since 2019, Harper has played at least one series in Colorado and hit a homer in four out of five series.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rockies

The Phillies are on a streak of 3 straight road wins

The Under is 19-12 in the Rockies’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Phillies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.62 units

