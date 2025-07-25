Phillies at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 25

Its Friday, July 25 and the Phillies (58-44) are in the Bronx to open a series against the Yankees (56-46).

Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Will Warren for New York.

The Phillies just concluded a six-game homestand that saw them lose two of three to the Angels and win two of three against the Red Sox. All-Star Kyle Schwarber leads a Philadelphia attack with four home runs since the All-Star Break.

The Yankees return home after a six-game home stand that saw them take two of three in Atlanta but subsequently lose two of three in Toronto. Aaron Judge was 1-10 in the series against the Jays.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Yankees

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Phillies (+132), Yankees (-158)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Will Warren

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.75 ERA)

Last outing: 6.75 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Yankees: Will Warren (6-5, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 12.27 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Yankees

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL East teams

The Under is 61-36-2 for the Phillies’ road games and the Yankees’ home games combined this season

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in their last 4 games against the Yankees

Aaron Judge continues his quest for the Triple Crown currently ranking 1st in batting average (.345), second in home runs (37), and second in RBIs (84)

continues his quest for the Triple Crown currently ranking 1st in batting average (.345), second in home runs (37), and second in RBIs (84) Bryce Harper has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-12) and in 9 of his last 10 games (16-40)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: