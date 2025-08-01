Pirates at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

Its Friday, August 1 and the Pirates (47-62) look to build on their five-game winning streak as they take to Coors Field for a series against the Rockies (28-80).

Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The Bucs are the hottest team in baseball with five straight wins and W’s in eight of their last ten games. Despite their recent run of positive outcomes, the Pirates still have plenty of work to do as they remain 13 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The Rockies are clearly the worst team in baseball. With just 28 wins this season, Colorado sits 12 games clear of their closest competitor (White Sox) for the worst record in baseball.

Lets dive into this matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Rockies

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNP, COLR

Odds for the Pirates at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Pirates (-149), Rockies (+124)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Antonio Senzatela

Pirates: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.79 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 vs. Arizona - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 6.68 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 at Baltimore - 13.50 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Rockies

The Pirates have won 4 straight road games

This season Antonio Senzatela has an ERA of 6.70

has an ERA of 6.70 With Antonio Senzatela on the mound the Rockies have covered in 5 of their last 5 home games to return 5.74 units

on the mound the Rockies have covered in 5 of their last 5 home games to return 5.74 units Bryan Reynolds is 3-12 over his last 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

