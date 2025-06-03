Rangers at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 3

Its Tuesday, June 3 and the Rangers (29-31) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (30-29).

Tyler Mahle is slated to take the mound for Texas against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

The Rangers arrive in Tampa fresh off a series win over the Cardinals in Arlington over the weekend. Marcus Semien led the offense with seven hits in eight at-bats. Tampa is 7-3 over the last ten games but were slowed over the weekend by the Astros as Houston topped the Rays twice in the three-game series. They scored but one run in the two losses...and 16 in their lone win.

Lets dive into opener of this series and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Rays

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: RSN, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Rangers at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+118), Rays (-140)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 3, 2025: Tyler Mahle vs. Drew Rasmussen

Rangers: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.64 ERA)

Last outing: 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 3BB5 Rays: Drew Rasmussen (4-4, 2.33 ERA)

Last outing: 5/28 vs. Minnesota - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 1BB, 5Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Rays

The Rangers have won 7 straight games against the Rays

The Under is 24-10-1 in the Rangers’ games against American League teams this season

The Rays have failed to cover the Run Line in 14 of their last 16 games against the Rangers

Junior Caminero is 9-21 with 3 HRs over his last 5 games

is 9-21 with 3 HRs over his last 5 games Wyatt Langford started June in much the same way he attacked May...going hitless in 3 ABs after hitting just .189 (20-106) in May

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

