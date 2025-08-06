Rays at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 6

It’s Wednesday, August 6 and the Rays (55-59) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (55-58). Shane Baz is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Tyler Anderson for Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay tied up the series one apiece after a 7-2 win on Tuesday and snapped Los Angeles’ two-game winning streak. Tampa Bay has lost four straight series after winning the first following the All-Star break, while L.A. is 2-2-1 in their five series (split a 4-game series).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Angels

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 4:07PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Angels

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rays (-111), Angels (-108)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Angels

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Shane Baz vs. Tyler Anderson

Rays: Shane Baz, (8-8, 4.79 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Angels: Tyler Anderson, (2-7, 4.49 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet (@VmoneySports) likes the Angels as a fade over the next few series:

“After playing 13-straight home games after this contest (6-6 record so far), the Angels go to Detroit for a three-game series, then back to L.A. for a road date with the Dodgers before traveling to the Athletics.

That nine-game road trip can present some value in playing the Tigers, Dodgers, and Athletics on the spread at -1.5 for plus-money. I think you could make out in the first six games at least and decide what to do with the A’s versus Angels series.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Angels

Los Angeles is 6-6 in the last 12 home games — all during this 13-game home stand

The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 road series against the Angels

Tyler Anderson has an ERA of 5.84 in his last 5 starts on the mound

Betting the Angels on the Run Line with Tyler Anderson starting would have returned a 4.95-unit profit in 2025

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: