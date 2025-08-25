Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

Its Monday, August 25 and the Red Sox (71-60) are in Baltimore to begin a series against the Orioles (60-70).

Following a series win over the Yankees in the Bronx over the weekend, the Sox will send Brennan Bernardino to the bump against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Orioles

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-119), Orioles (-100)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Brennan Bernardino vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino (4-2, 2.93 ERA)

Last outing: August 24 at Yankees - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (10-5, 3.98 ERA)

Last outing: August 19 at Boston - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Orioles

The Over is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last 5 games against American League teams

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 2.24 units

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

Trevor Story was 4-14 (.286) in the series against the Yankees

was 4-14 (.286) in the series against the Yankees Trevor Story is hitting .309 (25-81) this month

is hitting .309 (25-81) this month Alex Bregman was 7-16 (.438) against the Yankees over the weekend

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

