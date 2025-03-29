Red Sox at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 29
Saturday, the Red Sox (1-1) and the Rangers (1-1) meet in Arlington for Game 3 of their inaugural series of the 2025 season.
Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Tyler Mahle for Texas
Friday night Jonah Heim homered twice to pace the Texas attack as the Rangers rolled to a 4-1 win. Jack Leiter (1-0) allowed five hits and one run over five innings to pick up the win.
Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rangers
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 7:05PM EST
- Site: Globe Life Field
- City: Arlington, TX
- Network/Streaming: NESN, Victory+
Odds for the Red Sox at the Rangers
The latest odds as of Friday:
- Moneyline: Red Sox (-107), Rangers (-112)
- Spread: Rangers 1.5
- Total: 9.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rangers
- Pitching matchup for March 29, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Tyler Mahle
- Red Sox: Walker Buehler
2024 - 16GP, 75.1 IP, 1-6, 5.38 ERA, 64 Ks
- Rangers: Tyler Mahle
2024 - 3GP, 12.2 IP, 0-1, 4.97 ERA, 10Ks
- Red Sox: Walker Buehler
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rangers
- Both games in this series have cashed to the UNDER
- Rafael Devers (0-8) is still seeking his first hit of the season
- Josh Jung (.429) is off to a fast start for Texas with 3 hits in his first 7 ABs
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.
