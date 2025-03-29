Red Sox at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 29

Saturday, the Red Sox (1-1) and the Rangers (1-1) meet in Arlington for Game 3 of their inaugural series of the 2025 season.

Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Tyler Mahle for Texas

Friday night Jonah Heim homered twice to pace the Texas attack as the Rangers rolled to a 4-1 win. Jack Leiter (1-0) allowed five hits and one run over five innings to pick up the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rangers

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NESN, Victory+

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-107), Rangers (-112)

Spread: Rangers 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rangers

Pitching matchup for March 29, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Tyler Mahle

Red Sox: Walker Buehler

2024 - 16GP, 75.1 IP, 1-6, 5.38 ERA, 64 Ks Rangers: Tyler Mahle

2024 - 3GP, 12.2 IP, 0-1, 4.97 ERA, 10Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rangers

Both games in this series have cashed to the UNDER

Rafael Devers (0-8) is still seeking his first hit of the season

Josh Jung (.429) is off to a fast start for Texas with 3 hits in his first 7 ABs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

