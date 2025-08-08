Reds at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8

Its Friday, August 8 and its Game 2 of the series between the Reds (60-56) and the Pirates (50-66) in Pittsburgh.

Chase Burns is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh.

Yesterday, Paul Skenes struck out eight in six shutout innings as the Bucs blanked the Reds, 7-0. A balanced attack was the story on offense as every starter other than Jack Suwinski picked up at least one hit in the win. Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis went yard in the first and seventh innings respectively.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Pirates

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Reds at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Reds (-105), Pirates (-115)

Spread: Pirates 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Pirates

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Chase Burns vs. Mitch Keller

Reds: Chase Burns (0-3, 6.04 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 vs. Atlanta - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.89 ERA)

Last outing: August 3 at Colorado - 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Pirates

Betting the Pirates on the Money Line is up 2.00 units this season when Mitch Keller has started at home against NL Central teams

has started at home against NL Central teams The Over has cashed in the Pirates’ last 3 games with Mitch Keller on the mound

on the mound With Mitch Keller starting the Pirates have covered in 5 of their last 5 games to return 3.39 units

starting the Pirates have covered in 5 of their last 5 games to return 3.39 units Elly De La Cruz is 4-24 (.167) to open August

is 4-24 (.167) to open August Bryan Reynolds is 9-26 (.348) to open August

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Reds and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

