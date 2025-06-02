Rockies at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 2

It’s Monday, June 2, and the Rockies (9-50) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (23-34). Germán Márquez is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Max Meyer for Miami.

After a 5-3 loss yesterday against the Mets, the Rockies have now lost eight games in a row. Their last win was a 3-2 win back on May 23rd. The Rockies’ 9-50 start is the worst start in the modern era.

The Marlins are hoping to cash in on the misfortunes of the Rockies and pick up a series win. They are last in the NL East and have won just four of their last six games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Marlins

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Rockies.TV

Odds for the Rockies at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+164), Marlins (-197)

Spread: Marlins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Marlins

Pitching matchup for June 2, 2025: Germán Márquez vs. Max Meyer

Rockies: Germán Márquez, (1-7, 7.13 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago Cubs, 5/27): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Marlins: Max Meyer, (3-4, 4.53 ERA)

Last outing (San Deigo Padres, 5/27): 3.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Marlins

The Marlins have won 4 straight home games against the Rockies

The Marlins pitcher Max Meyer has an ERA of 3.86 in his last 5 home starts on the mound

With Max Meyer opening the Marlins are up 1.58 units on the Run Line at loanDepot park in 2025

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rockies and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Marlins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

