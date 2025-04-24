Rockies at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 24 - Game 1

Its Thursday, April 24 and the Rockies (4-18) are in Kansas City for a doubleheader against the Royals (10-14).

Chase Dollander is slated to take the mound for Colorado in GaME 1 against Cole Ragans for Kansas City.

Last night’s game was rained out. As a result, these teams will look to play two games today. The Royals have won their last two games and seven of their last ten. The Rockies are 1-9 in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Royals

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNKC

Odds for the Rockies at the Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+217), Royals (-270

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Royals

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Chase Dollander vs. Cole Ragans

Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. Washington - 4IP, 6ER, 9H, 2BB, 5Ks Royals: Cole Ragans (1-1, 3.58 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Detroit - 4IP, 5ER, 6H, 3BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Royals

The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Royals’ last 6 home games have stayed under the Total

The Royals have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight home games

KC is 8-15 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rockies and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

