Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions: Odds. expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 15

It’s Tuesday, April 15, and the Colorado Rockies (3-13) and Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6) are all set to square off from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Landon Knack is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Ryan Feltner for Colorado. The Dodgers took Game 1 of the series last night, 5-3. Dustin May allowed one run over six innings and the Dodgers hammered in two homers courtesy of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies vs. Dodgers live today

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: COLR, SNLA

Game odds for Rockies vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Rockies (+249), Dodgers (-311)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Over/Under: 8.0 points

That gives the Rockies an implied team point total of 3.79, and the Dodgers 4.57.

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 15, 2025: Ryan Feltner vs. Landon Knack

Rockies: Ryan Feltner, (0-0, 2.81 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Dodgers: Landon Knack, (1-0, 10.39 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Yankees

Colorado’s offense has scored three total runs in the past four road games.

Landon Knack hasn’t gone more than 2.1 innings this season over two starts (5 hits, 5 ER, 5 Ks, 4 BB).

hasn’t gone more than 2.1 innings this season over two starts (5 hits, 5 ER, 5 Ks, 4 BB). Ryan Feltner has gone at least 5.0 innings in all three starts this season (2.81 ERA, 16 Ks to 4 BB).

has gone at least 5.0 innings in all three starts this season (2.81 ERA, 16 Ks to 4 BB). Mookie Betts went yard last night for his fourth homer at home compared to zero on the road.

went yard last night for his fourth homer at home compared to zero on the road. Shohei Ohtani belted his fifth homer last night and has a chance for his second back-to-back homer days of the season.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Rockies vs. Dodgers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Dodgers ML and the Under versus the Rockies:

“Coming off a 5-3 win that could have easily been 5-0, I don’t see any reason why the Dodgers cannot get another outright win and even cover the -1.5. The top four of the order combined for nine hits, while the rest of the lineup had one, so that is an issue.

The Under is probably the safer bet rather than the -1.5 for the Dodgers. The Rockies offense has scored two or fewer runs in six out of 10 road games this season and lost four straight games combining for three total runs (all coming last night). Ryan Feltner has also looked good for Colorado with 16 strikeouts to four walks through three games. I like the Under 8.0 to 8.5 runs and lean the Dodgers ML for parlays.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies vs. Dodgers on Tuesday

The Dodgers have won 3 straight matchups against NL West teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Rockies’ last 5 matchups against NL West teams

The Rockies have failed to cover the Run Line in 12 of their last 14 games

