Royals at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

Its Friday, August 1 and the Royals (54-55) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (64-46). Michael Wacha is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

The Blue Jays started the second-half hot with an 8-1 mark over nine games, but lost four straight before breaking the slide with a 9-8 thrilling win over the Orioles on Wednesday. Toronto lost the series, but may have gained some momentum back.

Kansas City is coming off two straight wins and a series victory over Atlanta. The Royals are one game under .500, but 7-5 in the second-half thus far. These teams have not met yet this season.

For trade deadline moves, winners and losers across the league — follow this link.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Blue Jays

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Royals at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Royals (+130), Blue Jays (-154)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Michael Wacha vs. Kevin Gausman

Royals: Michael Wacha, (4-9, 3.53 ERA)

Last outing: 1.69 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, (7-7, 3.82 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Royals and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Blue Jays

Toronto is 1-4 over the past five games

Kansas City is 7-5 in the second half of the season

Betting the Blue Jays on the Money Line is up 2.65 units when Kevin Gausman starts at home on the mound

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman has an ERA of 5.29

With Kevin Gausman opening the Blue Jays are up 1.75 units on the Run Line at Rogers Centre in 2025

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: