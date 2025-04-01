Royals at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 1

Tuesday, April 1, Kansas City (2-2) will continue its three-game series against the Brewers (0-4) in Milwaukee.

Michael Lorenzen is scheduled to start for the Royals with Chad Patrick getting the ball for Milwaukee.

After getting simply destroyed in the Bronx to open the season, the Brewers’ pitching continued to labor Monday afternoon as KC put up 11 against Elvin Rodriguez and a troubled Brewers’ staff.

Lets dive into the matchup for Game 2 and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Brewers

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FDS

Odds for the Royals at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Kansas City Royals (+102), Milwaukee Brewers (-120)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Brewers

Pitching matchup for April 1, 2025: Michael Lorenzen vs. Chad Patrick

Royals: Michael Lorenzen (0-0)

2024 - 26GP, 130.1 IP, 7-6, 2.92 ERA, 97 Ks Brewers: Chad Patrick (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 @ NYY - 1 IP, 0-0, 18.00 ERA, 1 K



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Brewers

Salvador Perez launched his 1st HR of the season and the 273rd of his career in the 7th inning of KC’s win

KC scored 11 runs and still managed to leave 10 men on base.

Milwaukee is now 0-4 on the Run Line

Milwaukee has allowed 47 runs in their first 4 games

Kansas City is now 1-3 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday Night’s game between the Royals and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Royals and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

