Royals at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17

It’s Tuesday, June 17 and the Royals (34-38) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (36-36). Seth Lugo is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Jack Leiter for Texas.

The Rangers have won four straight games and seven of the last eight contests, while the Royals lost six consecutive outings and eight of the previous nine. Both teams come in fresh with an off day for travel yesterday.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Rangers

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, RSN

Odds for the Royals at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Royals (+105), Rangers (-125)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Rangers

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Seth Lugo vs. Jack Leiter

Royals: Seth Lugo, (3-5, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rangers: Jack Leiter, (4-3, 3.88 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Royals and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Rangers

The Rangers have won 13 of their last 15 home matchups against the Royals

The Under is 46-23-1 for the Rangers’ home games and the Royals’ road games combined this season

The Royals have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 matchups against the Rangers

