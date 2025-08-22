Royals at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Royals (66-62) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (76-53). Ryan Bergert is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Casey Mize for Detroit.

Detroit is 5-2 versus Kansas City this season, but both teams enter this series hot. The Tigers are 7-1 in the last eight games and 10-3 over the previous 13. For the Royals, they are 6-1 over the past seven games and 10-4 in the last 14. The Tigers have won the last four series, while the Royals have taken the previous three.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Tigers

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Royals at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Royals (+136), Tigers (-162)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Tigers

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Ryan Bergert vs. Casey Mize

Royals: Ryan Bergert, (1-1, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: 1.69 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Tigers: Casey Mize, (12-4, 3.63 ERA)

Last outing: 5.68 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Royals and the Tigers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Tigers

Detroit is 5-2 versus Kansas City this season

Detroit is 7-1 in the past 8 games

Detroit is 10-3 in the past 13 games

Kansas City is 6-1 in the last 7games

Kansas City is 10-4 in the last 14 games

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against American League teams

7 of the Royals’ last 8 divisional matchups have gone under the Total

The Tigers are 3-7 against the Run Line on the last 10 occasions that they’ve had a rest advantage

