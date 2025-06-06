Royals at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

Its Friday, June 6 and the Royals (33-30) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (20-43).

Seth Lugo is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Davis Martin for Chicago.

The White Sox welcome the Royals into town following a split of a four-game series against the AL Central-leading Tigers. Tim Elko drove in the game-winner in the tenth inning in a 3-2 win for the ChiSox yesterday. The Royals come to town having taken two of three from the Cardinals in St. Louis. Maikel Garcia went 2-3 and drove in a pair of runs to pace the attack for KC in a 7-5 win last night.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at White Sox

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, CHSN

Odds for the Royals at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Royals (-176), White Sox (+147)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at White Sox

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Seth Lugo vs. Davis Martin

Royals: Seth Lugo (3-5, 3.45 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 vs. Detroit - 3.1IP, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, 3Ks White Sox: Davis Martin (2-6, 3.67 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 at Baltimore - 6IP, 4ER, 5H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at White Sox

The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Over is 4-1 in the White Sox’s last 5 games against AL Central teams

The White Sox are showing a profit of 2.39 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Rate Field

Bobby Witt Jr. has at least one hit in four straight games (5-16)

has at least one hit in four straight games (5-16) Seth Lugo has averaged 4 Ks per start over his last 4 starts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Royals and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

