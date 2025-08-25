Tigers at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 25

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Tigers (78-54) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (60-72). Tarik Skubal is slated to take the mound for the Tigers against J.T. Ginn for the A’s.

Detroit lost its past outing, 10-8 to the Royals, which snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tigers. However, Detroit is streaking with a 9-2 record over the past 11 games.

The Athletics lost 11-4 to the Mariners yesterday, which puts them at 6-4 over the past 10 games (1-2 in the last three). The Tigers have won two out of three versus the A’s this year.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Athletics

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, NBCSCA, MLBN

Odds for the Tigers at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-216), Athletics (+178)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Athletics

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Tarik Skubal vs. J.T. Ginn

Tigers: Tarik Skubal, (11-3, 2.32 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Athletics: J.T. Ginn, (2-5, 4.95 ERA)

Last outing: 3.86 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Athletics

Detroit is 2-1 versus the A’s this season

Detroit is 5-1 in the last 6 games and 9-2 in the last 11

The Athletics are 4-2 in the past 6 games and 6-4 in the past 10

The Tigers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.89 units

The Tigers have won 9 of their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

