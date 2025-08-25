 Skip navigation
All Scores

Tigers at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 25

  
Published August 25, 2025 09:41 AM

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Tigers (78-54) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (60-72). Tarik Skubal is slated to take the mound for the Tigers against J.T. Ginn for the A’s.

Detroit lost its past outing, 10-8 to the Royals, which snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tigers. However, Detroit is streaking with a 9-2 record over the past 11 games.

The Athletics lost 11-4 to the Mariners yesterday, which puts them at 6-4 over the past 10 games (1-2 in the last three). The Tigers have won two out of three versus the A’s this year.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Athletics

  • Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:05PM EST
  • Site: Sutter Health Park
  • City: Sacramento, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, NBCSCA, MLBN

Odds for the Tigers at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Tigers (-216), Athletics (+178)
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Athletics

  • Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Tarik Skubal vs. J.T. Ginn
    • Tigers: Tarik Skubal, (11-3, 2.32 ERA)
      Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts
    • Athletics: J.T. Ginn, (2-5, 4.95 ERA)
      Last outing: 3.86 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Athletics

  • Detroit is 2-1 versus the A’s this season
  • Detroit is 5-1 in the last 6 games and 9-2 in the last 11
  • The Athletics are 4-2 in the past 6 games and 6-4 in the past 10
  • The Tigers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.89 units
  • The Tigers have won 9 of their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Tigers and the Athletics:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

