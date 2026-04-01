Tigers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 1

The Detroit Tigers (2-3) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3) meet Wednesday on MLB TV. Arizona looks to earn the sweep and win three-straight games with a victory over Detroit.

Tarik Skubal is back on the mound for Detroit after a dominant season opener. Skubal went 6.0 innings with 74 pitches and allowed zero earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks. The Tigers have allowed 11 runs in the last two games after permitting four in the first two contests.

Zac Gallen gets the nod for Arizona after a tough first start of the year. Gallen gave up four runs and five hits to the Dodgers in an 8-2 loss. After eight total runs scored in the first three games versus Los Angeles, Arizona has scored 16 in the last two over Detroit.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch the Tigers at Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 3:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field Stadium

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (-163), Arizona Diamondbacks (+135)

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+109), Diamondbacks +1.5 (-131)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Diamondbacks

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 1): Tarik Skubal vs. Zac Gallen

Tigers: Tarik Skubal

Season totals: 6.0 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 6 Ks, 0 BB

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen

Season totals: 4.0 IP, 0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 2 Ks, 2 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter is hitting .105 with two hits over 19 at-bats

The Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle is hitting .333 with six hits over 18 at-bats

The Diamondbacks’ Nolan Arenado is hitting .125 with two hits over 16 at-bats

The Diamondbacks’ Jose Fernando is hitting .750 with three in four at-bats with two home runs

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Diamondbacks

The Tigers are 2-3 ATS this season

The Diamondbacks are 4-1 ATS this season

The Tigers are 3-2 to the Over this season

The Diamondbacks are 4-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.5

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