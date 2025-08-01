Tigers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

It’s Friday, August 1 and the Tigers (64-46) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (61-47). Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

The Tigers opened the second half of the year at 1-8, but have turned the ship around lately with four straight wins. Philadelphia on the other hand is 1-3 in the past four outings after starting 5-3 post-break.

Both teams were active at the trade deadline — for moves, winners and losers of the deadline, follow this link.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Phillies

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, NBCSP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Tigers (+127), Phillies (-154)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Ranger Suárez

Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (6-10, 4.51 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Phillies: Ranger Suárez, (8-4, 2.59 ERA)

Last outing: 1.59 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Phillies

Detroit is 4-0 in the last four games

Philadelphia is 1-3 in the past four games

This season the Phillies are 61-47 (.565) and 9-6 (.600) with Suarez as the opener

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Phillies pitcher Suarez has an ERA of 2.56

With Suarez as the opener betting the Phillies on the Run Line would have returned a 2.89-unit profit in 2025

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: