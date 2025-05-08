Tigers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8

It’s Thursday, May 8, and the Tigers (23-13) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (6-29). Casey Mize is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

This is the first of a double-header scheduled at 3:10 PM ET and the next to start approximately an hour after the conclusion of the first. Detroit won 8-6 in extra innings last night thanks to a Spencer Torkelson double in the top of the 10th inning.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Rockies

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 3:10 PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, COLR

Odds for the Tigers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-180), Rockies (+150)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 8, 2025: Casey Mize vs. Kyle Freeland

Tigers: Casey Mize, (5-1, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (0-4, 5.70 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Rockies

The Tigers are 4-1 in their last 5 games

The Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela has an ERA of 5.54 and a WHIP of 2.10 when starting this season

The Tigers have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.39 units

