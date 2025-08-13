Tigers at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 13

It’s Wednesday, August 13 and the Tigers (69-52) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (44-76). Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago, while Detroit has yet to announce its starting pitcher.

The White Sox even up the series against the Tigers at one apiece after a 9-6 victory on Tuesday. Detroit’s struggles continue and it appears they will roll with an opener rather than a rotational starter for the series finale in Chicago as Tarik Skubal takes the mound at Minnesota Thursday.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, CHSN

Odds for the Tigers at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-130), White Sox (+109)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at White Sox

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: TBA vs. Shane Smith

Tigers: TBA White Sox: Shane Smith, (3-7, 4.22 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Tigers and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at White Sox

Chicago is 2-7 in the last 9 games

Detroit is 4-5 in the last 9 games

The White Sox have lost 27 of 43 games this season following a win

The Over is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 divisional matchups

The Tigers have failed to cover in their last 5 games against the White Sox

