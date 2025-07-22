Twins at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 22

Its Tuesday, July 22 and the Twins (48-52) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (59-42) in Game 2 of their series.

Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani allowed a Byron Buxton home run in the top of the first inning last night but got the run plus one back in the bottom of the first with his 35th home run of the season as the Dodgers rolled to a 5-2 win in the series opener against the Twins. Will Smith went yard in the fourth and sixth innings to seal the win for LA.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MNNT, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Twins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+182), Dodgers (-222)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.95 ERA)

Last outing: July 13 vs. Pittsburgh - 4.2IP, 1ER, 6H, 1BB, 3Ks Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.59 ERA)

Last outing: July 13 at San Francisco - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 5 of their last 6 home games against the Twins

The Under is 8-2 in the Twins’ last 10 road games

Andy Pages is 8-31 over his last 8 games

is 8-31 over his last 8 games Freddie Freeman is 2-12 over his last 4 games

is 2-12 over his last 4 games Shohei Ohtani is 4-12 over his last 3 games with 3 HRs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

