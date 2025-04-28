Twins at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

Its Monday, April 28 and the Twins (12-16) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (15-12).

Bailey Ober is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

The Guardians lost two of three to the Red Sox over the weekend. Yesterday, they were blitzed, 13-3. Cleveland picked up eight hits on the afternoon including a three-run home run from Nolan Jones in the loss. The Twins swept the Angels in the Twin Cities this weekend and have now won five of their last six games. Yesterday, Joe Ryan threw seven shutout innings and struck out 11 Guardians to earn his second win of the season in a 5-0 win for the Twins.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Guardians

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MNNT, CLEG

Odds for the Twins at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Twins (+100), Guardians (-120)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Bailey Ober vs. Gavin Williams

Twins: Bailey Ober (2-1, 5.04 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 vs. White Sox - 6IP, 1ER, 8H, 1BB, 6Ks Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 4/21 vs, Yankees - 6.1IP, 2ER, 7H, 2BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Guardians

The Guardians have won 7 of their last 8 home games against the Twins

The Under is 4-1 in the Twins’ last 5 games against AL Central teams

The Twins have covered the Run Line in their last 3 games against the Guardians

Carlos Correa enjoyed a strong weekend at the plate against the Angels collecting 6 hits in 11 ABs (.545)

enjoyed a strong weekend at the plate against the Angels collecting 6 hits in 11 ABs (.545) Steven Kwan is riding a 10-game hitting streak (16-40)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

