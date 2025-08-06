Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 6

Its Wednesday, August 6 and the Twins (53-60) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (66-49).

Pierson Ohl is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Jack Flaherty for Detroit.

These teams have traded 6-3 decisions over the past two days. The Twins jumped on Chris Paddack early last night scoring three in the first enroute to evening this series. Kody Clemens paced the Twins’ attack with three hits. Playing first base last night, the utility player extended his modest hitting streak to four games (7-15).

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNDT, MLBN

Odds for the Twins at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+146), Tigers (-175)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Tigers

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Pierson Ohl vs. Jack Flaherty

Twins: Pierson Ohl (0-2, 7.50 ERA)

Last outing: August 2 at Cleveland - 3.00 ERA, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Tigers: Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.36 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 at Philadelphia - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

6 of the Twins’ last 7 games (86%) have gone over the Total

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.32 units

Trevor Larnach is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-18)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-18) Spencer Torkelson is 3-8 in this series

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

