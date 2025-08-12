Twins at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 12

Its Tuesday, August 12 and the Twins (56-62) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (63-56).

Its a bullpen game for Minnesota while Carlos Rodón will start for New York.

The Yankees rode home runs from Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Ben Rice, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a 6-2 win in the series opener. Will Warren allowed two runs and just three hits over 6.2 innings to earn his seventh win of the season.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: MNNT, YES

Odds for the Twins at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+180), Yankees (-220)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Yankees

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: TBD vs. Carlos Rodón

Twins: TBD Yankees: Carlos Rodón (11-7, 3.35 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 at Texas - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Yankees

With Carlos Rodon on the bump the Yankees have won 6 of their last 7 home games

on the bump the Yankees have won 6 of their last 7 home games In the Yankees’ home games this season with Carlos Rodon on the mound the Under is 7-3-1 (64%)

on the mound the Under is 7-3-1 (64%) The Yankees have covered in 3 straight home games started by Carlos Rodon

Paul Goldschmidt is 2-14 (.143) over his last 5 games

is 2-14 (.143) over his last 5 games Aaron Judge is 4-19 (.211) without a home run since returning from the disabled list 6 games ago

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Twins and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

