World Series Game 4 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats

The Freddie Freeman experience continued Monday Night as the Dodgers’ 1st baseman homered again to lead LA to a 4-2 victory and a commanding 3-0 Series lead against the Yankees.

Shohei Ohtani walked to start the game and one out later Freeman put another ball over the wall in right to stake the Dodgers to an early lead against Clarke Schmidt. Los Angeles would add single runs in the 3rd and 6th innings to build a 4-run lead. That was more than enough for Dodgers’ starter Walker Buehler who was exceptional throwing 5 innings of 2-hit shutout ball. Six relievers worked the final 4 innings for LA with Michael Kopech surrendering a 2-run home run to Alex Verdugo in the bottom of the 9th to provide the final margin of 4-2.

The Dodgers (-2000) now stand on the brink of a World Series title while the Yankees (+1000) seek to extend their season at least one more day. It will be a bullpen game for Los Angeles while New York will send Luis Gil to the mound. Unless you truly believe the Yankees are about to reel off 4 straight wins, those odds to win the Series are not playable. However, lets dive into Game 4 and find an angle or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Yankees – World Series Game 4

● Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: FOX

World Series Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

● Moneyline: New York Yankees (-145), Los Angeles Dodgers (+120)

● Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+140), Dodgers +1.5 (-165)

● Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles @ New York – World Series Game 4

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 29): TBD vs. Luis Gil

○ Dodgers: TBD – last night the Dodgers threw six relievers at the Yankees and the expectation should be for at least that many to pitch this evening. The majority of their bullpen’s top arms are rested but none are expected to pitch more than an inning or two max.

○ Yankees: Gil (0-0, 4.50 ERA) – only postseason appearance of 2024 was a start in the ALCS against Cleveland in which he lasted 4 innings giving up 3 earned runs on 3 hits while striking out 3. Has proven his stuff can be dominant, but can he meet the moment?

An interesting bet for the World Series: Series Hit Leader

Tommy Edman +250

Freddie Freeman +325

Teoscar Hernandez +350

Giancarlo Stanton +700

Juan Soto +800

Aaron Judge +10000

Shohei Ohtani OTB

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers @ Yankees: World Series Game 4

· The Dodgers have a winning record, 32-16, against American League teams this season

· Aaron Judge is 1-12 in the World Series and 1 for his last 16 in the playoffs (last 4 games).

· Anthony Volpe is 1-12 through 3 games of the World Series.

· Shohei Ohtani is 1-11 in the World Series with 1 RBI.

· Mookie Betts is 3-11 in the World Series.

· The Dodgers are 11-3 ATS this postseason.

· The Dodgers are 10-3-1 to the OVER this postseason.

· New York is 5-7 ATS this postseason.

· The Yankees are 5-7 to the OVER this postseason.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

· These teams 1st met in the World Series in 1941 (Yankees won 4-1).

· The 1981 Series was their most recent meeting (Dodgers won 4-2).

· Overall, New York has won 8 of the previous 11 meetings against LA.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 4 of the World Series between New York and Los Angeles

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 8.5 Total Runs

