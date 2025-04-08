Yankees at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 8

Its Tuesday, April 8 and the Yankees (6-3) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (5 4) in Game 2 of their series.

Carlos Carrasco is slated to take the mound for New York against Tarik Skubal for Detroit

Game 1 of the series went to the Tigers yesterday as Casey Mize (2-0) pitched six innings of one run ball. Andy Ibanez cracked his first home run of the season to drive in three runs and pace the Detroit attack. Carlos Rodon (1-2) gave up five earned runs in six innings to take the loss for the Yankees. Aaron Judge did drive in his eighteenth run of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Tigers

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: YES, FDS

Odds for the Yankees at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-140), Tigers (+118)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 8, 2025: Carlos Carrasco vs. Tarik Skubal

Yankees: Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.36 ERA)

Last outing: 4/3 vs. Arizona - 5.1IP, 3ER, 5H, 2BB, 5Ks Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-2, 5.91 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 at Seattle - 5.2IP, 3ER, 6H, 3BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 in a row (all at home) and 6 of their last 7 overall

11 of the Yankees’ last 13 road games against the Tigers have stayed under the Total - including Monday’s games

The Yankees have lost two in a row

The Game Total UNDER cashed Monday in the Yankees’ game for only the third time in 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

