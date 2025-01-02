76ers at Warriors Best bets: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends for January 2

It’s Thursday, January 2, and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-18) and Golden State Warriors (16-16) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

Philly’s 4-game winning streak was snapped to open 2025 last night in Sacramento. The Kings knocked off the 76ers 113-107 despite 30 from Paul George. This is Golden State’s first game of the new year. They lost in their last outing 113-95 to the Cavaliers on December 30.

The 76ers are currently 8-9 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Warriors have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details and how to watch 76ers at Warriors live today

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Time: 10:00 pm EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for 76ers at Warriors

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: 76ers (+109), Warriors (-130)

Spread: Warriors -2.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 109.4, and the Warriors 110.71.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the 76ers and the Warriors

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Warriors tonight: Golden State -3

“Expecting Curry to go for Golden State while the Sixers are in load management mode in this fatigued spot. May be able to get a better price if Embiid is a surprise go.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes Golden State whether Curry goes or not: Golden State -3.5

“Steph Curry is a game-time decision, which makes me excited about the “injured star theory.” Should Curry miss, the theory is in play. Should he be available, the Warriors play against a banged-up 76ers team on the back end of a West Coast B2B with their best player available.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers and Warriors’ game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +2.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +2.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers at Warriors on Thursday

· The Warriors are on a 3-game win streak at home against the 76ers

· The 76ers have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 10 road games

· The average game score (221.7) in the Warriors’ last 20 home games is OVER the current Total for this game (217.3)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)