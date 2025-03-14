Mavericks vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, , recent stats, trends, best bets for March 14

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Dallas Mavericks (33-34) and Houston Rockets (41-25) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

Life without Luca Doncic has not been great for the Mavericks. They are 2-8 in their last 10 and are rapidly falling out of playoff contention.

Consider this season done for the Mavs. They lost Doncic in a trade, Anthony Davis has been out for a while, and now Kyrie Irving is out for the rest of the season.

The Mavericks are currently 14-19 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Rockets have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Rockets live today



Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Mavericks (+438), Rockets (-595)

Spread: Rockets -11.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 110.93, and the Rockets 116.92.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Mavericks vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Rockets -12.5…

Thomas: “The Rockets are a great defensive team and playing at home. The Mavericks are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Rockets on Friday



The Rockets are on a 4-game win streak

The Mavericks’ last 3 versus the Rockets have stayed under the Total

The Rockets have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a favorite

Betting the Mavericks on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 110% return on investment



