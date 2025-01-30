Timberwolves vs. Jazz prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends and Best bets for January 30

It’s Thursday, January 30, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-21) and the Utah Jazz (10-35) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

This is a story of two teams moving in opposite directions. Utah has lost seven in a row. The Jazz last played Tuesday at Golden State and lost 114-103 in Northern California. Minnesota has won four straight following last night’s 121-113 win in Phoenix over the Suns. Anthony Edwards scored 33 to pace the Timberwolves’ attack.

The Timberwolves are currently 14-11 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Jazz have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Timberwolves vs. Jazz today

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Timberwolves (-297), Jazz (+240)

Timberwolves (-297), Jazz (+240) Spread: Timberwolves -7

Timberwolves -7 Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 113.12, and the Jazz 109.47.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is diving into the player prop market: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 9.5 Points (+100)

“Okay, hear me out. The Jazz are 7-point dogs at home. Markkanen, Collins, and Kessler are all questionable. There is a good chance this game is out of hand and Alexander-Walker gets extended minutes. He’s coming off 35 minutes last game, and could be slated to see more extended minutes with DiVincenzo and Naz Reid sidelined.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Jazz on Thursday

The OVER is 17-14 in the Timberwolves’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Jazz have failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games against teams with better records

The Timberwolves are on a 3-game winning streak

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)