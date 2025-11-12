Bengals vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The sequel to the Icy Hot Bowl is Sunday in the Steel City as Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) host Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6). These two 40-something year old signal callers met back on October 16 with Flacco and co. prevailing over Rogers and his crew, 33-31. The pair combined to throw for seven touchdowns in the game.

Despite being mediocre on their best days this season, both of these teams are right in the mix in the AFC North. The Steelers hold a precarious one game lead in the division over the Ravens. Minus Joe Burrow, Cincinnati is still in the thick of things in the division sitting just two games behind the Steelers.

The Bengals were on their bye last weekend while the Steelers were 25-10 losers to the Chargers on Sunday night.

Fun Fact: Flacco has a career regular season record of 11-11 against the Steelers (0-2 in the playoffs) averaging 228.5y/gm and throwing for 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bengals and the Steelers.

Game Details and How to watch the Bengals vs. Steelers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Bengals at the Steelers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Bengals (+200), Steelers (-245)

Spread: Steelers -5.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened Steelers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 49.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Bengals Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Chicago - 31-47, 470yds, 4TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 8GP, 205-333, 2069yds, 13TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 16 times, 14 carries for 29yds rushing



Last Game: 11/9 at Chargers - 16-31, 161yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times

Season: 9GP, 185-276, 1865yds, 18TDs, 7 INTs, Sacked 18 times, 13 carries for 18yds rushing



Bengals at Steelers team stats, betting trends

Ja’Marr Chase had 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting between these teams this season

had 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting between these teams this season The Bengals have won 4 straight games against their AFC North rivals

The Steelers have covered the spread in their last 4 home games against teams with losing records

The OVER has cashed in the Bengals’ last 3 games coming off a bye week

The Steelers are 4-5 ATS overall this season

The Bengals are 3-6 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of 9 Bengals’ games this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of 9 Steelers’ games this season

Bengals Player Injuries

DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hip) is doubtful for Sunday’s game CB Marco Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Shemar Stewart (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Dalton Risner (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Samaje Perine (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game QB Joe Burrow (toe) has been designated to return from IR but will not play Sunday



Steelers Player Injuries

CB Darius Slay (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Scotty Miller (finger) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(finger) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Jabril Peppers (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Cole Holcomb (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Steelers have 'work to do' to stay atop AFC North Mike Florio believes Aaron Rodgers looked "resigned" against the Chargers, while Chris Simms thinks the veteran QB is "playing nervous," factors that could play big roles in the Steelers' division title hopes.

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bengals and the Steelers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 49.0.

