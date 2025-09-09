Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Its an AFC North showdown in Baltimore Sunday as the Ravens (0-1) play host to the Cleveland Browns (0-1).

The Ravens somehow lost in Buffalo Sunday night, 41-40. Baltimore led 40-25 with 3:55 left in the fourth quarter but the Ravens scored the final 16 points to secure the win.

Although Lamar Jackson and the Ravens made the playoffs last season despite starting 0-2, they are not looking to have to duplicate the feat in 2025. How difficult is that climb from 0-2 to the playoffs? Since 1990, only 32 teams (11.5%) that started a season 0-2 have made the playoffs.

Joe Flacco and the Browns dominated every facet of the stats sheet against the Bengals but somehow lost 17-16. They outgained Cincy 327-141. They had twice as many first downs (22-11). The Browns also held the ball for nearly 36 of the 60 minutes (35:49). However, Flacco turned the ball over twice, and Cincinnati took advantage cashing in two of their three trips inside the Red Zone.

Lets try to help these teams put the pain of Week 1 in the rearview mirror and take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Browns vs. Ravens live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Browns vs the Ravens

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+525), Baltimore Ravens (-750)

Spread: Ravens -11.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened Ravens -13 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at Baltimore

Browns Starting QB: Joe Flacco

Last Game: September 7 vs. Cincinnati

31-45 (68.9%), 290 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked twice for 12 yards, 2 carries for 6 yards

Ravens Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: September 7 at Buffalo

14-19 (73.7%), 209 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked twice for 15 yards, 6 carries for 70 yards including 1 TD

Browns at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The Ravens have won 7 of their last 8 home games, while the Browns have lost 13 of their last 16 on the road

The Ravens are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

Each of the last 3 games between the Ravens and the Browns have gone over the Total

Derrick Henry gained 169 yards with 1 TD on 18 carries against the Bills but did Fumble once

gained 169 yards with 1 TD on 18 carries against the Bills but did Fumble once TE Harold Fannin Jr. had 7 catches for 63 yards vs. Cincinnati

Browns Player Injuries

RT Jack Conklin (eye) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(eye) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Mike Hall Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Quinshon Judkins (roster exemption) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Ravens Player Injuries

FB Patrick Ricard (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Isaiah Likely (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game OG Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Week 1 leftovers: Chargers impress, Colts stunner Still hungry for more Week 1 analysis? Have no fear, Chris Simms has leftover thoughts from a chaotic opening weekend in the NFL.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick): Take the Browns and the Points

The Browns-Ravens rivalry doesn’t carry quite the same bitterness as Browns-Bengals, but history shows Cleveland rarely rolls over when these two meet with meaningful stakes. Outside of that blowout loss last January, the Browns are 4-2 straight up in their last six against Baltimore, with only one game that truly got out of hand.

That’s why this number feels inflated. Baltimore is laying 12.5, a line that looks like a massive overreaction to the heartbreak the Ravens suffered last week against Buffalo. Oddsmakers seem to be pricing in a “pissed-off Ravens” narrative — but historically, Baltimore has struggled to protect big leads, leaving the back door wide open.

There’s no world where I’d feel comfortable laying nearly two touchdowns in this matchup. Cleveland has been too scrappy in these spots, and Baltimore has been too unreliable when asked to put teams away.

Give me the Browns and the points.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Ravens:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.0.

