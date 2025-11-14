Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Buffalo (6-3) and Tampa Bay (6-3) combined to lose just one game in the first four weeks of the season. Their quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield sat atop the odds board for NFL MVP and their respective teams looked destined to run away in their divisions and ultimately make deep postseason runs. Nine games into the season, however, injuries have caught up to the Bucs and Allen and co. just are not playing to the level they were earlier this season or in seasons past. As a result, Sunday’s meeting in Buffalo carries substantial weight.

Buffalo has lost three of their last five and considering how light the Patriots’ schedule is down the stretch, the Bills can ill afford to drop an additional game behind New England in the AFC East. The Bucs have lost two of their last three and while they still lead Carolina by a couple of games in the NFC South, health seems to be in short supply in the wide receiver room and along the offensive line. Reinforcements do not seem to be arriving anytime soon. Each side must figure out a path forward before it gets much later on the calendar.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Buccaneers and the Bills.

Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Orchard Park, NY

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Buccaneers at the Bills

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buccaneers (+210), Bills (-258)

Spread: Bills -5.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Bills -6.5 with the Game Total set at 50.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at Buffalo

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 11/9 vs. New England - 28-43, 273yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times

Season: 9GP, 200-312, 2192yds, 16TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 19 times, 22 carries for 158yds rushing



Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 11/9 at Miami - 28-40, 306yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 31yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 185-263, 2139yds, 15TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 20 times, 59 carries for 311yds rushing

Buccaneers at Bills team stats, betting trends

The Bills have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

The Buccaneers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

4 of the Bills’ last 5 games (80%) have stayed UNDER the Total

Buffalo is 4-5 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Bucs’ 9 games this season (5-4)

Identifying Week 11 matchups with most at stake Mike Florio and Michael Holley preview several of the most-anticipated matchups on the Week 11 slate, including Seahawks-Rams, Buccaneers-Bills, and Chiefs-Broncos.

Buccaneers Player Injuries

LB Haason Reddick (ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(fibula) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game LB Merkees Watts (hand) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(hand) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game LG Ben Bredeson (hamstring) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game RB Bucky Irving (shoulder) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game RG Luke Haggard (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Bills Player Injuries

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game DT Phidarian Mathis (upper body) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(upper body) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Cam Lewis (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Bills -5.5

This is a spot where I will go back to the well with Buffalo. Tampa Bay has lost two of the past three games and four of their six wins on the year have come by three or fewer points the exceptions being their wins over San Francisco and New Orleans. I am starting to come around to grading this team lower than a lot of other people. Tampa Bay has quietly fallen into the Bottom-5 of the NFL for passing success rate and offensive third down percentage over the past month. This is not the same Bucs team as Weeks 1-3. I like Buffalo -5.5 and might roll with the Team Total Over as a get-back play for my loss on Buffalo Over 29.5 points last week.

****

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Buccaneers and the Bills

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 46.5.

