Cowboys at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It’s a classic matchup of a high-scoring offense taking on a suffocating defense when the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (5-2).

Coming off a decisive 44-22 win at home over Washington, the Cowboys’ offense is among the most productive in the league. Key offensive numbers:



Total offense: 1st in the NFL

Scoring offense: 2nd in the NFL

Passing offense: 2nd in the NFL

Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, completing over 71% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, however, is a stout Denver defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 34. Prescott has been sacked just 8 times. The biggest question mark for Dallas as always is its defense, which ranks near the bottom of the league in total defense and points allowed.

The Broncos are riding an impressive four-game winning streak, placing them at the top of the AFC West for the first time in a decade. Their defense is the driving force behind this resurgence.



Defense: Ranks in the top five in points, yards, and EPA allowed.

Ranks in the top five in points, yards, and EPA allowed. Pass Rush: The Broncos have racked up 34 sacks, eight more than any other team.

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense have been hit or miss this season but last weekend were tremendous in the fourth quarter against the Giants scoring all 33 of its points in the fourth quarter after being shut out for the first three.

Lets dive into the matchup and see what the numbers offer us in terms of an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Cowboys vs. Broncos live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Cowboys at the Broncos

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+150), Denver Broncos (-180)

Spread: Broncos -3.5

Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -3.0 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at Denver

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Washington - 21-30, 264yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 185-259, 1,881yds, 16TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 19 carries for 56yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 vs. Washington - 21-30, 264yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 7yds rushing Season: 7GP, 185-259, 1,881yds, 16TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 19 carries for 56yds rushing Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Giants - 27-50, 279yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 48yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 160-256, 1,556yds, 11TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 38 carries for 172yds rushing

Cowboys at Broncos team stats, betting trends

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Dallas’ 7 games this season

The UNDER has cashed in 5 of Denver’s 7 games this season

The Cowboys have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Cowboys’ last 4 games have gone over the Total

Dallas is 4-3 ATS overall this season

Denver is 2-4-1 ATS overall this season

Cowboys Player Injuries

CB Trevon Diggs (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Marshawn Kneeland (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Ajani Cornelius (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(migraine) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Demarvion Overshown (knee) is expected to practice this week but his status for Sunday is uncertain



Broncos Player Injuries

LB Jonah Elliss (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Dre Greenlaw (susp.) is suspended for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Broncos:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 49.0.

