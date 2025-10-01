Cowboys at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Expect points when the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) take the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday against the New York Jets (0-4).

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have proven that even without CeeDee Lamb that their offense can march up and down the field and rack up points in the process. Prescott leads the league in completions, passing yards, and attempts this season.

The Jets’ offense has sputtered through the first quarter of the season, but they take the field this weekend against the worst defense in the league. The Cowboys are giving up 420.5 yards per game which is 14 more than any other team and while Justin Fields is not known as an elite passer, Dallas has allowed 1237 passing yards this season which is by far the worst mark in the league. As if further stats were needed to prove the point, the Cowboys sit tied with the Bears with each having allowed an NFL-high 10 TD passes through just four games.

Among the winless Jets’ issues have been penalties and turnovers. New York is the most penalized team in the NFL this season averaging 97 penalty yards per game. Add into the mix seven turnovers and its obvious why the Jets are failing to sustain drives and ultimately score points.

If Dallas can protect Prescott, limit turnovers, and sustain drives, they should be able to control the game. But if New York’s defense steps up or the Cowboys’ secondary continues to break down, this could turn into a shootout. Expectations for plenty of scoring are not far-fetched.

Last week, the Cowboys played to a 40-40 tie against Green Bay while the Jets lost 27-21 in Miami to the Dolphins.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cowboys and the Jets.

Game Details and How to watch the Cowboys at Jets live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Cowboys at the Jets

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-142), New York Jets (+120)

Spread: Cowboys -2.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -1.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas at New York

Cowboys Expected Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Green Bay - 31-40, 319yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 2yds

Season: 4GP, 121-166, 1,119yds, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 22yds

Jets Expected Starting QB: Justin Fields

Last Game: 9/29 at Miami - 20-27, 226yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 81yds

Season: 3GP, 39-60, 471yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 24 carries for 178yds



Cowboys at Jets team stats, betting trends

The Jets and the Cowboys are each 2-2 ATS this season

Dallas’ Game Totals are 2-2 to the OVER

The Jets’ Game Totals are 3-1 to the OVER

6 of the Jets’ last 7 games (86%) have gone over the Total



Jets Player Injuries

RB Braelon Allen (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game LB Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Michael Carter II (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Cowboys Player Injuries

S Malik Hooker (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Tyler Guyton (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Tyler Booker (ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game RB Miles Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Jets should 'get enough going' against Cowboys The Dallas Cowboys' defensive struggles are "flying under the radar" for Drew Dinsick, and he expects the Jets to get their first win in Week 5 while Trysta Krick has eyes on the Cowboys' team total.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cowboys and the Jets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 46.0.

