Dolphins at Steelers MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Pittsburgh hosts Miami for what promises to be a cold and blustery edition of Monday Night Football tonight in the Steel City.

The Steelers and Mike Tomlin have won 5 straight and are 14-1 in their last 15 appearances on Monday Night Football. That streak will be tested with All Pro T.J. Watt sidelined for the game.

The Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak, allowing only 13.3 points per game in that stretch, a significant turnaround after a 1-6 start to the season. A victory would bring them back to a .500 winning percentage. The cold Pittsburgh weather could be a factor for the warm-weather team.

If Aaron Rodgers and co. can pick up the win, Pittsburgh will add to their dominance on Monday night and more importantly, will move one full game up on Baltimore in the AFC North. If Tua Tagovailoa and his mates can find a way to win on the road, Miami will stay alive (albeit barely) in the AFC playoff chase.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s edition of Monday Night Football featuring the Dolphins and the Steelers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Dolphins vs. Steelers live Monday

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Dolphins at the Steelers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (+142), Pittsburgh Steelers (-170)

Spread: Steelers -3

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Steelers -3.5 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Miami at Pittsburgh

Dolphins Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Last Game: 12/7 at Jets - 13-21, 127yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 238-356, 2407yds, 18TDs, 14INTs, Sacked 26 times, 19 carries for 42yds rushing

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 12/7 at Baltimore - 23-34, 284yds, 1TD, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 2 carries for 0yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 225-344, 2370yds, 20TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 20 times, 17 carries for 26yds rushing

Dolphins at Steelers team stats, betting trends

The Dolphins have won 4 in a row to pull to within 1 game of .500 overall this season (6-7)

The Steelers have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 7 games as a home favorite

The Steelers are 6-7 ATS overall this season

The Dolphins are 7-6 ATS overall this season

The OVER is 6-3 in the Dolphins’ games against AFC teams and 7-5-1 overall this season

The OVER is 7-6 in Dolphins’ games this season

Dolphins Player Injuries

OT Larry Borom (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game DT Jordan Phillips (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game S Elijah Campbell (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game C Andrew Meyer (triceps) is eligible to be activated off the IR for tonight’s game

Steelers Player Injuries

RB Jaylen Warren (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game LT Andrus Peat (concussion) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(concussion) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game LB T.J. Watt (lung) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(lung) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game CB James Pierre (calf) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game DE Derrick Harmon (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Dolphins at +3.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 42.0.

