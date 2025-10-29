Falcons at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Following an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home to the Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) travel to Foxborough in Week 9 of the regular season to face the AFC’s hottest team, the New England Patriots (6-2).

The Falcons’ offense has managed just 10 points each of the last two weeks (both losses). As concerning as that stat is, maybe worse is the fact the hapless Miami Dolphins hung 34 points on them this past weekend. No Michael Penix Jr. or Drake London against Miami but last I checked neither plays defense for the Falcons. At 3-4, Atlanta can ill afford to potentially fall further behind the Buccaneers and the Panthers in the NFC South.

New England is having no such issues on either side of the ball. The AFC East leaders have won five in a row. The offense has scored over 30 points each of the last two weeks as Drake Maye continues to look like an MVP candidate. Mike Vrabel’s defense has held up their end of the bargain giving up just 13 points in each of the last two weeks.

Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find an angle or two to attack.

Game Details and How to watch the Falcons vs. the Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Falcons at the Patriots

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+215), New England Patriots (-265)

Spread: Patriots -5.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -5.0 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at New England

Falcons Expected Starting QB: Michael Penix Jr.

Last Game: 10/19 at San Francisco - 21-38, 241yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 6yds

Season: 6GP, 119-195, 1409yds, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 9 times, 17 carries for 43yds



Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 10/26 vs. Cleveland - 18-24, 282yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 6 times, 7 carries for 50yds

Season: 8GP, 170-226, 2026yds, 15 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 28 times, 51 carries for 250yds



Falcons at Patriots team stats, betting trends

The Patriots have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South teams

The Patriots are 6-2 ATS this season

The Under is 5-1-1 in Falcons’ games this season

The Falcons are 3-4 ATS this season

The Over is 4-4 in Patriots’ games this season

Falcons Player Injuries

S Jessie Bates (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Zach Harrison (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jalon Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Drake London (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Patriots Player Injuries

DT Khyiris Tonga (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Falcons at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.5.

