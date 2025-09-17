Jets at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Fresh off a pair of road wins to open the season, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (2-0) welcome Tyrod Taylor and the winless New York Jets (0-2) to Tampa. Taylor gets the start because Justin Fields (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday’s game Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor’s job is to lead an offense that gained all of 154 yards last weekend against the Bills with the final 54 coming on a touchdown drive after the Jets were down 30-3. Rough sledding.

As anemic as the offense was, the bigger issue may be on the defensive side of the ball. How is Sauce Gardner going to cover Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Sterling Shepherd, and maybe even Chris Godwin? And then there’s also RB Bucky Irving with whom to contend.

Enough handwringing if you are a Jets’ fan. Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Jets and the Buccaneers.

Game Details and How to watch the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Jets vs the Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Jets (+270), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-340)

Spread: Buccaneers -7

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Buccaneers -5.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Tampa Bay

Jets Expected Starting QB: Tyrod Taylor

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Buffalo – 7-11 (63.6%), 56yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 21yds

Season: 1GP, 7-11 (63.6%), 56yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 21yds

Last Game: 9/15 at Houston - 25-38 (65.8%), 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 3 carries for 33yds

Season: 2GP, 42-70 (60%), 382yds, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 8 carries for 72yds

Jets at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

The Buccaneers have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC East teams

The Jets went 6-11 against the spread last season

5 of the Jets’ last 6 road games have gone over the Total



Jets Player Injuries

QB Justin Fields (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

(concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game WR Josh Reynolds (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Tony Adams (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Michael Carter II (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game KR Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jay Tufele (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Cody Mauch (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Luke Goedeke (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game Calijah Kancey (pectoral muscle) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Bucs face tough task protecting Mayfield vs. Jets Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick unpack the Tampa Bay's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, detailing how a banged-up O-line for the Bucs will make it a difficult for Baker Mayfield and covering the spread.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jets and the Buccaneers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.0.

