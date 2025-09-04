Kansas City Chiefs vs. LA Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, game preview, QBs, stats for NFL Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) square off against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) Friday in Sao Paolo, Brazil in a Week 1 matchup in the NFL.

The Chiefs enter the season looking to bounce back from a thrashing in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Eagles. If the preseason is any indication, the Mahomes and co. will be looking to move the ball downfield this season as opposed to dinking and dunking. His average per pass attempt was up from just over five yards per attempt last season to just over eleven yards per attempt this preseason. Small sample size but probably a sign Andy Reid is looking to attack opposing defenses with more vigor in 2025.

The Chargers enter the season looking to build on the momentum earned following their first playoff appearance since 2022. They were waxed in the Wild Card Round by the Texans, 32-12, but Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers buying into Year 2 of his ground and pound scheme. To that end, the offseason was spent resigning Khalil Mack and fortifying the offensive line and offensive backfield.

Fun Fact: In Patrick Mahomes’ 132 starts prior to last year’s Super Bowl, he had lost only three times by more than 15 points. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl by 18 points (a game they trailed at one point 40-6).

Fun Fact No. 2: The Chargers have lost seven consecutive games to the Chiefs.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

Game Details and How to watch the Chiefs vs. the Chargers live Friday

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Corinthians Arena

City: Sao Paolo, Brazil

Network/Streaming: YouTube

Game odds for the Chiefs vs, the Chargers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Chiefs (-166), Chargers (+140)

Spread: Chiefs -3

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened Chiefs -3 with the Game Total listed at -44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Kansas City vs. Los Angeles

Visiting Team Expected Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Season: Mahomes started 16 games in the regular season completing 67.5% of his passes for 3,928 yards with 26 TDs and 11 INTs

Last Season: Herbert started all 17 games of the regular season completing 65.9% of his passes for 3,870 yards with 23 TDs and 3 INTs

Chiefs vs. Chargers team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 4 of their last 5 games at AFC West teams

The Chargers have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Under is 4-1 in the Chiefs’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

Kansas City is enjoying a streak of 17 straight wins in one-score games (an NFL record)

Patrick Mahomes threw for less than 4,000 yards last season for the first time as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in his career

Chiefs Player Injuries

RDT Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) is questionable for Friday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Friday’s game Backup RG Ethan Driskell (appendix) has been ruled out of Friday’s game

(appendix) has been ruled out of Friday’s game Backup WR Jalen Royals (knee) has been ruled out of Friday’s game

Chargers Player Injuries

LS Josh Harris (undisclosed) is currently on IR

(undisclosed) is currently on IR Backup RT Savion Washington (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday’s game

Look for 'way in' to KC's team total over vs. LAC Expecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to come out with a purpose on Friday night in Brazil, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they're both leaning towards Kansas City with several angles.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) and Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) offer their top play for the Chiefs vs. the Chargers.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stdium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Popularity of Chiefs vs. Chargers at DraftKings

No surprise considering the star power coupled with this being a primetime, standalone game that this game is the second most bet game of Week 1 at DraftKings in terms of the handle. Only the Cowboys/Eagles’ game has taken more money from bettors.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chiefs and the Chargers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Chiefs at -3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 46.5.

