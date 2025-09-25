Ravens at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) Sunday afternoon. The loser will have three losses before the end of September. Lets put that in perspective. Baltimore has won 96 games and had to endure just one season - 8-9 in 2021 under .500. Kansas City has averaged over 11 wins per season over the last ten (113 wins) and has never lost more than six games in a season over the last ten years, and they only lost six twice (2017, 2023). The loser by no means is out of the playoff picture but they will have work to do without question.

The Ravens have to be frustrated by their losses. If Lamar Jackson doesn’t have the ball taken out of his hands thanks to some odd play calling late in the game in Buffalo and if Derrick Henry doesn’t continue his recent streak of fumbles in the game against Detroit, maybe Baltimore is 3-0. But they are not 3-0. They are 1-2. A route of Cleveland is all that keeps them from being among the winless through three weeks.

The Chiefs have enjoyed life atop the mountain for it seems like an eternity. Is the ride over? Like the Ravens, Kansas City’s losses are against quality operations (LA Chargers and Philadelphia) but also like the Ravens, KC’s win is against one of the bottom-feeders in the league, the New York Giants.

The loser of this game heads into October with three losses and without a quality win.

We know these teams and players. Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Ravens at the Chiefs live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Ravens vs the Chiefs

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-148), Kansas City Chiefs (+124)

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -3.0 with the Game Total set at 49.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore at Kansas City

Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 9/22 vs. Detroit - 21-27 (77.8%) 288yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 7 carries for 35yds

Season: 3GP, 54-75 (72%), 722yds, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 12 times, 15 carries for 118yds

Last Game: 9/21 at Giants – 22-37 (59.5%), 224yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 2yds

Season: 3GP, 62-105 (59%), 669yds, 3 TDs, I INT, Sacked 6 times, 18 carries for 125yds



Ravens at Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 16 of their last 19 home games

The Ravens are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Over is 7-2-1 in the Ravens’ last 10 road games



Ravens Player Injuries

LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Isaiah Likely (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Broderick Washington Jr. (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FB Patrick Ricard (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Travis Jones (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

Chiefs Player Injuries

CB Kristian Fulton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Mike Danna (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Rashee Rice (susp.) remains suspended. This is game 4 of the 6-game suspension

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Chiefs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Chiefs at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.0.

