Ravens vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The top and bottom of the AFC North meet Sunday in Cleveland when the Browns (1-6) welcome the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) into town.

It is rare when optimism returns for a team after their starting quarterback gets hurt but that may well be the case in Cleveland as Jameis Winston replaces Deshaun Watson (Achilles) under center for Cleveland. The Browns’ offense has been dreadful scoring a season high 18 points 1 time and averaging a paltry 15.6 points per game. The defense may not be as good as last season but it still deserves more support than it is receiving from that offense.

After losing their 1st 2 games, the Baltimore Ravens have reeled off 5 straight wins. Lamar Jackson seems intent on defending his MVP award earned a season ago and Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing. Baltimore owns the NFL’s top offense, but their defense has allowed at least 20 points in 6 of their 7 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical

Game Details and How to watch Ravens @ Browns

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Field

City: Cleveland, OH

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Ravens @ Browns

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-395), Cleveland Browns (+310)

Baltimore Ravens (-395), Cleveland Browns (+310) Spread: Ravens -8.5

Ravens -8.5 Total: 45.5

This line has shifted one point towards the Browns since opening at Ravens -9.5. The Total has climbed a full 3 points since opening at 42.5.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

· The Ravens have covered the Spread in their last five games as a road favorite

· The Ravens have won 10 of their last 12 on the road, while the Browns have lost three straight home games.

· The Ravens are 4-2-1 ATS and 6-1 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Browns are 2-5 ATS and 2-5 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Ravens @ Browns

Baltimore: Jalen Hurts – threw just 14 passes last week completing 10 for 114 yards in Philly’s 28-3 rout of the Giants.

Jalen Hurts – threw just 14 passes last week completing 10 for 114 yards in Philly’s 28-3 rout of the Giants. Cleveland: Jameis Winston – has thrown just 12 passes all year completing 6 of them.

Injury update for Ravens and Browns

· Baltimore WR Zay Flowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday.

· Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Baltimore RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) is designated to return from the IR. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Baltimore CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) is designated to return from the IR. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cleveland G Wyatt Teller (knee) is designated to return from the IR. He is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cleveland RB Nyheim Hines (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

· Cleveland LB Jordan Hicks (elbow) did not practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cleveland S Ronnie Hickman (ankle) did not practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Expert picks & predictions for Ravens @ Browns

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Baltimore @ Cleveland:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Baltimore on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending laying the points and taking Baltimore against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 45.5 points.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

