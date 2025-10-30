 Skip navigation
Seahawks at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published October 30, 2025 03:53 PM

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) return from the bye Sunday Night on Football Night in America in our nation’s capital as they take the field against the Washington Commanders (3-5).

Fair to say the Seahawks have overachieved to date on the season as they sit tied with the Rams atop the NFC West while its also fair to say the Commanders have underachieved as they sit one game out of last in the NFC East.

Sam Darnold joined Seattle as a free agent in the offseason and has been tremendous averaging just over nine yards per attempt as Mike Macdonald’s offense is nearly always in attack mode. Jayden Daniels has been in and out of the lineup for the Commanders and that inconsistency has translated into an offense that has cracked the 30-point barrier just once this season and is averaging just over 22 points per game.

Fun Fact: The Seahawks will wear their royal blue throwback jerseys along with the silver helmet and pants for the second time this season and sixth time overall since debuting the uniform set in 2023. It will be the first time that the Seahawks will wear these uniforms on Sunday Night Football.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Seahawks and the Commanders.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks at Commanders live Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Time: 8:20PM EST
  • Site: Northwest Stadium
  • City: Landover, MD
  • Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Seahawks at the Commanders

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-162), Washington Commanders (+136)
  • Spread: Seahawks -3
  • Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -3.5 with the Game Total set at 46.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Commanders, coming off a short week, hosting the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week. Jayden Daniels is set to return for Washington, but it may not make a difference.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle at Washington

  • Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold
    Last Game: 10/20 vs. Houston - 17-31, 213yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 1yd. rushing
    Season: 7GP, 131-192, 1754yds, 12TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 9 times, 10 carries for 41yds rushing
  • Commanders Expected Starting QB: Jayden Daniels
    Last Game: 10/19 at Dallas - 12-22, 156yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 8 carries for 35yds rushing
    Season: 5GP, 89-146, 1031yds, 8TDs, 1INT, Sacked 13 times, 44 carries for 211yds rushing

Seahawks at Commanders team stats, betting trends

  • Jaxson Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards entering Week 9 and is on pace for an NFL-record 1,989 rec yards
  • Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,754 yards with 12 TDs this season (both are the most in a players’ first 7 games with the Seahawks)
  • The Seahawks have won 9 straight road games (last team to win 10 straight road games was the Chiefs who won 11 in a row from 2019-2020)
  • The Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games
  • The Over was 6-3 in the Commanders’ home games last season

Seahawks Player Injuries

  • WR Dareke Young (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • TE Eric Saubert (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • FB Robbie Ouzts (ankle) has been designated to return from IR this Sunday
  • RG Christian Haynes (pectoral) has been designated to return from IR this Sunday
  • DE Jarran Reed (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • LB Derick Hall (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • FS Julian Love (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Commanders Player Injuries

  • WR Terry McLaurin (quad) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
  • LT Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DT Jer’Zhan Newton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • PK Matt Gay (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
  • TE Colson Yankoff (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Seahawks and the Commanders

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at -3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 47.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

Mentions
Seattle Seahawks Primary Logo Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Primary Logo Washington Commanders NFL