Seahawks at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) return from the bye Sunday Night on Football Night in America in our nation’s capital as they take the field against the Washington Commanders (3-5).

Fair to say the Seahawks have overachieved to date on the season as they sit tied with the Rams atop the NFC West while its also fair to say the Commanders have underachieved as they sit one game out of last in the NFC East.

Sam Darnold joined Seattle as a free agent in the offseason and has been tremendous averaging just over nine yards per attempt as Mike Macdonald’s offense is nearly always in attack mode. Jayden Daniels has been in and out of the lineup for the Commanders and that inconsistency has translated into an offense that has cracked the 30-point barrier just once this season and is averaging just over 22 points per game.

Fun Fact: The Seahawks will wear their royal blue throwback jerseys along with the silver helmet and pants for the second time this season and sixth time overall since debuting the uniform set in 2023. It will be the first time that the Seahawks will wear these uniforms on Sunday Night Football.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Seahawks and the Commanders.

Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks at Commanders live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Northwest Stadium

City: Landover, MD

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Seahawks at the Commanders

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-162), Washington Commanders (+136)

Spread: Seahawks -3

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -3.5 with the Game Total set at 46.0.

NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Commanders, coming off a short week, hosting the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week. Jayden Daniels is set to return for Washington, but it may not make a difference.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle at Washington

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 10/20 vs. Houston - 17-31, 213yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 1yd. rushing

Season: 7GP, 131-192, 1754yds, 12TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 9 times, 10 carries for 41yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 at Dallas - 12-22, 156yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 8 carries for 35yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 89-146, 1031yds, 8TDs, 1INT, Sacked 13 times, 44 carries for 211yds rushing

Seahawks at Commanders team stats, betting trends

Jaxson Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards entering Week 9 and is on pace for an NFL-record 1,989 rec yards

leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards entering Week 9 and is on pace for an NFL-record 1,989 rec yards Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,754 yards with 12 TDs this season (both are the most in a players’ first 7 games with the Seahawks)

has thrown for 1,754 yards with 12 TDs this season (both are the most in a players’ first 7 games with the Seahawks) The Seahawks have won 9 straight road games (last team to win 10 straight road games was the Chiefs who won 11 in a row from 2019-2020)

The Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Over was 6-3 in the Commanders’ home games last season

Seahawks Player Injuries

WR Dareke Young (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Eric Saubert (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game FB Robbie Ouzts (ankle) has been designated to return from IR this Sunday

(ankle) has been designated to return from IR this Sunday RG Christian Haynes (pectoral) has been designated to return from IR this Sunday

(pectoral) has been designated to return from IR this Sunday DE Jarran Reed (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Derick Hall (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game FS Julian Love (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Commanders Player Injuries

WR Terry McLaurin (quad) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(quad) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game LT Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jer’Zhan Newton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game PK Matt Gay (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Colson Yankoff (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Seahawks and the Commanders

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 47.5.

