Texans vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The AFC South is now interesting. With a couple losses in the last three weeks, the Colts (8-3) have allowed the Jaguars (7-5) and the Texans (6-5) back into the race for the division title. Sunday in Indy, Daniel Jones and co. look to re-establish themselves as the best team in the division while putting a serious hurt in CJ Stroud and the Texans’ division and playoff push.

The Texans have won three straight and four of their last five to crawl out of Tennessee’s neighborhood and back into the playoff chase.

Adding fuel to their resurgence is the return of Stroud under center following a stint in concussion protocol.

In terms of this game’s implications in the AFC South, a win would give the Colts crucial separation from the Texans and Jaguars while a loss would allow the Jags and the Texans to pull to within a single game of Indy.

Houston has won each of the last three meetings in this rivalry.

Matchup to Watch: Colts’ elite offense vs. Texans’ dominant defense

Led by Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis averages a league-leading 31.0 points per game. Taylor leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns. Houston counters with the NFL’s second stingiest defense which allows just 16.5 points per game.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Texans and the Colts.

Game Details and How to watch the Texans vs. Colts live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Texans at the Colts

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+195), Indianapolis Colts (-238)

Spread: Colts -4.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Colts -3.5 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Houston at Indianapolis

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Denver - 6-10, 79yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 12yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 161-242, 1702yds, 11TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 17 times, 29 carries for 189yds rushing



Last Game: 11/23 at Kansas City - 19-31, 181yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 3 carries for 16yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 242-350, 2840yds, 17TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 21 times, 43 carries for 159yds rushing

Texans at Colts team stats, betting trends

The Colts have won 4 straight games against the AFC South

The Colts are 6-3-2 ATS this season

6 of the Colts’ last 8 games against AFC South teams have gone OVER the Total

The OVER has cashed in 3 of the Texans’ 11 games this season (3-7-1)

Houston is 5-6 ATS this season

Jonathan Taylor has had 172 carries for 964 yards and has scored 10 touchdowns in 8 games versus the Texans in his career

Texans Player Injuries

C.J. Stroud (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jamal Hill (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jalen Pitre (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Ajani Carter (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Jimmie Ward (foot) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game



Colts Player Injuries

LB Jaylon Carlies (ankle) is eligible to be reinstated from the IR but has not yet been activated

(ankle) is eligible to be reinstated from the IR but has not yet been activated QB Anthony Richardson (eye) is eligible to be reinstated from the IR but has not yet been activated

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Texans and the Colts

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Houston Texans at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 44.5.

