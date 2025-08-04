2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas

With a little bit over a dozen games remaining in the regular season, the WNBA Awards are dwindling down and the MVP got a little more interesting this past week.

Let’s take a look at the MVP, DPOY and Most Improved Player markets. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (-300)

2. Alyssa Thomas (+250)

3. A’ja Wilson (+3000)

In the Lynx’s 111-58 win over the Aces on Saturday, Napheesa Collier (-300) sat out the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day. That has opened the door for Alyssa Thomas (+250) who dropped from +700 to +250 with Collier’s injury.

On Sunday, the day after Collier’s injury, Thomas recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over Chicago for her second triple double of the season.

Thomas averages a career-high in points (16.0), assists (9.0), and field goal percentage (53%) in her first season away from Connecticut. Despite her outstanding season, Collier should still win MVP, so I will pass on Thomas’ rise.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (+200)

2. Gabby Williams (+275)

3. A’ja Wilson (+250)

These odds are based on Thursday’s market as most sports books have not released an updated since Saturday because of Napheesa Collier’s (+200) injury.

While I still believe she is the right bet in this market and will be the favorite when odds are restored, Gabby Williams (+275) isn’t going away and deserves a shoutout.

In a double OT loss to the Sparks, Williams posted five steals after posting 12 combined steals in the four previous games (17 steals over a five-game stretch). It’s solely a two-player race and Collier’s future will be determined on if she misses too many games down the stretch.

Collier can become the fifth player since 2007 (A’ja Wilson, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes) to win MVP and DPOY in the same season. With the Lynx likely finishing with the best record, her MVP, and the most wins in WNBA single season history (34-6 record by Las Vegas in 2023) — thanks to four games being added this season — DPOY is likely another way this team/Collier is rewarded for an outstanding regular season.

WNBA MIP Ladder:

1. Allisha Gray (+185)

2. Azura Stevens (+300)

3. Veronica Burton (+600)

Last week, I wrote about Allisha Gray (+185) to win Most Improved Player at +400 and she has climbed the ladder once again. A month ago, she was +1500 and now she is the favorite with 12-15 games remaining.

Gray went for 26 and 22 points in her past two games on 15-of-27 (55.5%) shooting, including 9-of-13 (69.2%) from three. Atlanta won both games and is currently on a three-game winning streak with Gray being a driving force on both ends (4 steals, 1 block in that span).

Last week, four players were +400 as co-favorites with Gray being one and Azura Stevens (+300) being another. The field has started to clear and Stevens took firm control of second in this field per oddsmakers.

Stevens has 15-plus points in six of the past seven games and six-plus boards. On the season, she averages career-high in points (14.9), rebounds (8.5), assists (1.4), and steals (1.3) per game. It’ll be a close race down the stretch, but I will continue to side with Gray after her big week.

Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:

2 units: Golden State Valkyries to miss the playoffs (-125)

2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)

2 units: Minnesota Lynx to win Championship (+340)

2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)

2 units: Napheesa Collier to win DPOY (+200)

2 units: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+150)

1 unit: Allisha Gray to win MIP (+400)

0.5 unit: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300)

0.5 unit: Jonquel Jones to win DPOY (+3000)

0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)

0.5 unit: Kayla Thornton to win MIP (+400)

0.5 unit: Brittney Sykes to win MIP (+250)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win MIP (+1500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win MIP (+3000)

0.5 unit: Seattle Storm to win the Championship (+2500)

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

