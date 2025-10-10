 Skip navigation
Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews returns to NHL with hometown Jets after being out 2 seasons with long COVID-19
Arthur Rinderknech
Shanghai Masters a family affair as Arthur Rinderknech joins cousin Valentin Vacherot in semifinals
Jasmine Paolini
Swiatek stunned by Paolini at Wuhan Open; Sabalenka, Gauff advance to semifinals

Top News

How to watch USC vs UCLA women’s volleyball: TV channel, live stream, start time

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:11 PM
UCLA v Northwestern

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 20: #9 Cheridyn Leverette of the UCLA Bruins passes the ball in a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena at Welsh-Ryan Arena on October 20, 2024 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Gomez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The No. 22 USC Trojans take on their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins, this Saturday, October 11. A large crowd is expected for “Blue Out” day, as the Bruins look to defend their home court in one of the season’s most exciting matchups. Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s contest will be the first of two meetings between the Trojans and Bruins this season and the 50th all-time matchup between the two programs. The teams will face off again on Wednesday, October 29, at USC’s Galen Center.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 30-19.

USC is coming off a win over Oregon on Thursday night. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter London Wijay led the team with 12 kills, while sophomore middle blocker Mia Tvrdy added nine kills.

After dropping their last two match ups last week against No. 13 Purdue (Oct. 2) and Indiana (Oct. 4), the Bruins bounced back with a big win on Wednesday, sweeping No.14 Minnesota in straight sets. It was the Bruins’ first-ranked sweep since 2021 and the team’s second win over a top-15 team this season.

All-American outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette dropped a match-high 15 kills. The Bruins finished with 12 blocks, six of which came from redshirt junior middle blocker Marianna Singletary.

How to watch USC vs UCLA Women’s Volleyball:

  • When: Saturday, October 11
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch sports on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

View the full list of supported devices here.