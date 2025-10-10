How to watch USC vs UCLA women’s volleyball: TV channel, live stream, start time

The No. 22 USC Trojans take on their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins, this Saturday, October 11. A large crowd is expected for “Blue Out” day, as the Bruins look to defend their home court in one of the season’s most exciting matchups. Live coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s contest will be the first of two meetings between the Trojans and Bruins this season and the 50th all-time matchup between the two programs. The teams will face off again on Wednesday, October 29, at USC’s Galen Center.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 30-19.

USC is coming off a win over Oregon on Thursday night. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter London Wijay led the team with 12 kills, while sophomore middle blocker Mia Tvrdy added nine kills.

After dropping their last two match ups last week against No. 13 Purdue (Oct. 2) and Indiana (Oct. 4), the Bruins bounced back with a big win on Wednesday, sweeping No.14 Minnesota in straight sets. It was the Bruins’ first-ranked sweep since 2021 and the team’s second win over a top-15 team this season.

All-American outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette dropped a match-high 15 kills. The Bruins finished with 12 blocks, six of which came from redshirt junior middle blocker Marianna Singletary.

The Bruins sweep No. 14 Minnesota 🤩 @UCLAWomensVB pic.twitter.com/aWI3rG9G73 — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) October 9, 2025

How to watch USC vs UCLA Women’s Volleyball:

When: Saturday, October 11

Saturday, October 11 Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

